Another AEW Wrestler Injured, Undergoes Surgery This Week

After having surgery this week, AEW star Luther is temporarily sidelined.

On Thursday, Luther shared a photo from an Atlanta, Georgia, hospital on Instagram. He didn’t go into detail about the injuries or say whether the procedure was successful.

“Success!! So far… So good… So what!! [backhand index pointing right emoji] [zany face emoji] #allelitewrestling #theoriginaldeathdealer #luther #chaosproject #megadeth,” he wrote.

Since losing to Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland on May 11 during the AEW Dark tapings, Luther has not competed for AEW. Later, on May 15, he and Serpentico participated in DPW Fire #10, where they were defeated by Patrick Scott and Chance Rizer, the DPW Tag Team Champions. It’s interesting to note that since losing to Lee and Strickland in mid-May, Serpentico has competed in five AEW matchups without Luther.

We will keep you informed as soon as we learn when Luther will return to action. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.