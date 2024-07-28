Another American Title Defense Announced For MJF Outside Of AEW

The AEW American Championship will not only be defended in CMLL, but in RevPro as well.

In another video message, MJF announced that he will be defending his newly rebranded title against RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion Michael Oku.

He referred to him as “scum of the earth” and “indie trash.”

The bout will take place at the RevPro Summer Sizzle 2024 event.

RevPro Summer Sizzle 2024 is scheduled for Sunday, August 11, at York Hall.

For more information, visit RevolutionProWrestling.com.