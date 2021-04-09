Another Attitude Era Segment Removed From The WWE Network On Peacock

Another Attitude Era segment has been removed from the WWE Network on Peacock.

A Reddit user has revealed that a RAW segment from November 24, 1997 has been removed from the library. The segment features Goldust introducing Luna Vachon. It appears the segment was removed due to Goldust wearing the black paint on his face. You can see the segment below.

As we’ve noted, Peacock recently confirmed that they were reviewing all 17,000 hours of WWE Network content to ensure it aligns with their standards & practices of 2021. WWE has been helping with the review process, and is being made aware of all edits. The edits are being made on the WWE Network standalone app and Peacock, which means international users are also being affected.

Segments removed in the past few weeks include the Goldust and Vachon segment, the Survivor Series 2005 segment with WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon dropping the N-word to John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and the WrestleMania 6 match between Bad News Brown and WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper, where Piper wrestled with half of his body painted black, after he cut promos in blackface in the build to the match. WWE and Peacock expect to have the WWE library available for viewing on-demand in time for SummerSlam in late August, but they will continue to review and remove controversial content.

(H/T to Reddit user hhhisthegame)