Another Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre Eye Injury Reports, Rumor Killer On Real Glass

Earlier today, Drew McIntyre fueled speculation with a tweet about using real glass during his segment with Damian Priest on last night’s episode of SmackDown. While he reassured fans that he wasn’t injured, he did mention having a piece of glass in his eye.

After speaking with WWE sources upon their return to the United States, PWInsider.com has confirmed that although McIntyre received treatment to remove something from his eye, the object extracted was ultimately not glass. Additionally, WWE’s medical staff evaluated him before he left SmackDown.

Reports suggest that McIntyre was seen backstage wearing an eye patch after the segment and had told others that glass had been removed from his eye.

As for his current status, McIntyre is not part of today’s WWE live event in Austria. However, sources confirm that he was never scheduled to appear, meaning his absence isn’t due to any last-minute adjustments or health concerns.