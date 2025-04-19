Another Band Rumored For WrestleMania 41 Entrance Performance

According to Fightful Select, iconic rock band Living Colour is currently in Las Vegas ahead of WrestleMania 41 and is expected to perform “Cult of Personality” live as CM Punk makes his way to the ring for night one’s main event—a triple threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

The appearance has reportedly been in the works for several months, and if confirmed, it will mark the second time the band performs Punk’s entrance live at WrestleMania, the first being WrestleMania 29 in 2013 for his match against The Undertaker.

Adding more musical fuel to the WrestleMania 41 fire, Fightful has also reported that Slayer, the legendary metal band, was considered to perform Damian Priest’s entrance for his highly anticipated singles match against Drew McIntyre on night two. While not officially confirmed, the idea reportedly generated major internal buzz and could signal WWE’s continued focus on fusing music and spectacle at its biggest show of the year.

With WrestleMania known for its iconic entrances and grand production, these performances—if finalized—would only enhance the epic atmosphere surrounding this weekend’s event.