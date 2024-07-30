Another Big Match Announced For 7/31 Episode Of AEW Dynamite

Another new match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media and confirmed a new trios match for the July 31 episode of the AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program.

“The Conglomeration’s rivals Roddy + Rush bring in a new ally Beast Mortos to fight this Wednesday!”

Previously announced for the 7/31 show:

* Hangman Page vs. Darby Allin

* Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer

* Bryan Danielson to speak

* Mariah May speaks to Renee Paquette

* CMLL World Women’s Championship Eliminator: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

