Another Big Match Announced For 7/31 Episode Of AEW Dynamite

Another new match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media and confirmed a new trios match for the July 31 episode of the AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program.
“The Conglomeration’s rivals Roddy + Rush bring in a new ally Beast Mortos to fight this Wednesday!”
Previously announced for the 7/31 show:
* Hangman Page vs. Darby Allin
* Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer
* Bryan Danielson to speak
* Mariah May speaks to Renee Paquette
* CMLL World Women’s Championship Eliminator: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander
This Wednesday, 7/31
Greenville, SC
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
On TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT!@SussexCoChicken @orangecassidy Ishii vs @Taurusoriginal @roderickstrong @rushtoroblanco
