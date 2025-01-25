Another Big Match Announced For AEW Collision: Homecoming

A new title eliminator bout has been announced for AEW Collision: Homecoming.

Squaring off in four-person action to determine the next challenger to TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Mone will be Queen Aminata vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Serena Deeb vs. Yuka Sakazaki, as the four square off in a title eliminator on Saturday night, January 25 at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

Also scheduled for the 1/25 two-hour AEW on TNT program is Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW International Championship, Buddy Matthews & Brody King vs. The Gates of Agony, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. The Undisputed Kingdom, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Big Bill, as well as Mariah May and Toni Storm “meeting face-to-face.”