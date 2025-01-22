Another Big Match Announced For TNA iMPACT Live On Jan. 23

TNA Wrestling has announced another match for the first live episode of TNA iMPACT in eight years.
Heading into the January 23 episode of the weekly two-hour, prime time Thursday night program, which is also the post-TNA Genesis 2025 show, the company has confirmed the addition of Masha Slamovich & Spitfire vs. Rosemary, Ash & Heather By Elegance.
Featured below is the updated lineup for the 1/23 show:
* Joe Hendry will speak
* Tessa Blanchard will speak
* The Hardys vs. The System
* Santino Marella addresses Josh Alexander quitting TNA
* Fraxiom (c) vs. The Rascalz (NXT Tag-Team Championships)
* Masha Slamovich & Spitfire vs. Rosemary, Ash & Heather By Elegance
