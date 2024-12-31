Another Bout Added To First TNA iMPACT Of The New Year

A second match for the first episode of TNA iMPACT of 2025 is now official.

On Monday night, TNA Wrestling announced Ace Austin vs. KUSHIDA in singles action for the January 2 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, TNA+ and Sportsnet.

Previously announced for the show is Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich & Spitfire vs. Rosemary, Tasha Steelz, Ash & Heather By Elegance.