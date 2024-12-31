Another Bout Added To First TNA iMPACT Of The New Year

A second match for the first episode of TNA iMPACT of 2025 is now official.
On Monday night, TNA Wrestling announced Ace Austin vs. KUSHIDA in singles action for the January 2 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, TNA+ and Sportsnet.
Previously announced for the show is Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich & Spitfire vs. Rosemary, Tasha Steelz, Ash & Heather By Elegance.
Thursday at 8/7c on @AXSTV, TNA+ and @Sportsnet! @mashaslamovich, @JordynneGrace, @DaniLuna_pro and @JodyThreat battle @WeAreRosemary, @RealTSteelz and @Ashamae_Sebera and @Heathereckless in a huge 8-Knockout Tag Team match! @IamGeorgeIceman #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/pFrOFpKfm2
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) December 30, 2024