Another Bout Set For Night 2 Of Maple Leaf Pro Relaunch On Oct. 20

Maple Leaf Pro has announced “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. El Phantasmo for night two of “Forged In Excellence.”

The bout will take place during night two of the two-night relaunch of Scott D’Amore’s promotion on October 20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

“Two of Canada’s most exciting wrestlers will be going one-on-one on Night Two, as TNA X-Division Champion Mike Bailey faces off against NJPW’s El Phantasmo,” the announcement read. “These two feuded across Europe in 2018 and now they’re bringing the fight back to Canada!”