WWE is taping tonight’s RAW as well as Friday’s edition of SmackDown today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

These will be the first shows with Bruce Prichard running the both of them.

WWE will then tape next Monday’s RAW and next Friday’s SmackDown broadcasts tomorrow.

On Wednesday, WWE will be taping this week’s and next week’s edition of WWE NXT. So after this week, all of the shows for next week will be taped.