Another Celebrity Going Into This Year’s WWE Hall Of Fame

During this past Friday’s edition of WWE Smackdown, a commercial for the Hall of Fame ceremony aired and there was a brief clip shown of Ozzy Osbourne. This led to speculation that Osbourne would be the 2021 celebrity induction into the Hall of Fame with William Shatner being the celebrity induction for 2020.

F4WOnline.com was able to confirm that Osbourne’s induction speech was recorded…

“Osbourne was part of the combined 2020/2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, which was taped last week. Osbourne did not appear in person at the ceremony, but did record a video message for the show.”

Osbourne made several appearances for WWE over the years. Osbourne was part of Wrestlemania 2 and also was a RAW guest host in November 2009.