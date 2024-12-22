Another Championship Match Confirmed For AEW Worlds End

All Elite Wrestling announced another championship match for Worlds End on Saturday, December 28th from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné will defend her title against Kris Statlander. The match was made after Statlander defeated Penelope Ford in singles action on last night’s Collision, then cut a promo and challenged Moné to a rematch. Moné then made her way out and accepted.