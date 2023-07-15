Another Championship Match Made Official For AEW Battle Of The Belts VII

You can officially pencil in a new title match for the next Battle of the Belts special.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT, it was announced that the AEW Women’s Championship will be on-the-line for the seventh installment of the AEW Battle of the Belts special event series.

Announced for the AEW Battle of the Belts VII special event that will follow AEW Collision on Saturday night is AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm defending her title in one-on-one action against Taya Valkyrie.

Toni Storm with some not-so-pleasant things to say about Taya Valkyrie and her home country of Canada! WATCH #AEWRampage on TNT!@thetayavalkyrie | #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/HLRrcsCmO2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 15, 2023