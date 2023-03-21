Another Championship Match Officially Added To WrestleMania Goes Hollywood

You can officially pencil in a new championship match for WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO. a new title match was made official for this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

It was announced that The Usos will be defending their Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships against the reunited duo of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 on April 1 and April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 4/1 and 4/2 for live WrestleMania Goes Hollywood results coverage.