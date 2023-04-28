Another Change In The Timeslot For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage will air on TNT at 6:30 p.m. ET.
The regular Rampage time slot is 10pm ET, but this week’s show was previously moved to 5:30pm ET due to NHL Playoff coverage. Then, on Thursday, AEW began advertising a 6:30pm ET start time, while the official TNT website schedule listed a 2:30pm ET start time.
TNT has now confirmed that tonight’s episode will start at 6:30 p.m.
The Rampage for tonight was taped on Wednesday at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Spoilers are available at this link.
Tonight’s lineup is as follows:
* A promo by The Outcasts
* Jay White and Juice Robinson vs. Shawn Spears and Ricky Starks
* Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee vs. Freddie Pierce and Cha-Cha Charlie
* Anna Jay vs. Ashley D’Amboise
* The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. Ryzin, Cameron Stewart and Dante Casanova
* Jay Lethal vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler with Mark Briscoe as the special ringside enforcer