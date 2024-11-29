Another Episode Of WWE NXT Set To Be Taped Next Month

Next month, WWE television will continue the habit of being recorded rather being broadcast live.

As previously reported by Dave Meltzer, the December 17th NXT show in Lowell, MA, will have a one-hour tape delay. This will allow WWE to broadcast the show that night and record the Christmas Eve episode.

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown was taped a week in advance on November 22 in Salt Lake City so that crew and wrestlers could have Thanksgiving vacation. WWE also intends to tape the December 20th episode of SmackDown on December 13th at the XL Center in Hartford, CT, and the Raw show on December 23rd, a week earlier, on December 16th at the TDBank Garden in Boston, MA.

The latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon revealed that the New Year’s Eve edition of NXT would be taped.

They stated, “We can tell you that the New Year’s Eve edition of NXT on the CW will be taped on Thursday night, December 19, at the PC. The show, however, will air as normal on the CW on New Year’s Eve, likely with the New Year’s Eve-type theme. TC, it’s nice that WWE is giving the young cats down there New Year’s Eve off so they can go out and celebrate and do a little drinking and partying and whatever you feel like doing on New Year’s Eve.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)