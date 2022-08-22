Another Former WWE & NXT Superstar Makes AEW In-Ring Debut At Dark Taping (Spoiler Photo)

Not only one former WWE Superstar made their in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling over the weekend.

Two did.

As noted, former WWE Superstar Wesley Blake, a.k.a. Westin Blake, made his AEW in-ring debut in singles action at a match taped for AEW Dark that will air on the Tuesday, August 30, 2022 episode of the weekly AEW on YouTube digital series.

Additionally, former WWE and NXT Superstar No Way Jose also made his official in-ring debut for the promotion at the double AEW Dark television taping held on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

No Way Jose, now known as Levy Valenz, worked a match that is also expected to air as part of the 8/30 episode of AEW Dark on YouTube.

Check out a spoiler photo of Levy Valenz (a.k.a. No Way Jose) making his AEW in-ring debut at the AEW Dark taping in Orlando, FL. via the tweet embedded below courtesy of J.J. Williams and F4WOnline.com.