Another Former WWE Star Expected to be Brought Back Soon

On WWE SmackDown last week, Emma (Tenille Dashwood) made a return to the company, and it appears that another former WWE star may follow suit very soon.

WWE is interested in signing Mia Yim, according to Dave Meltzer’s report from last week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Fightful confirmed that WWE is indeed interested in her and that they are aware of her Impact Wrestling deal expiring. No return date has been mentioned, but “she’s expected to be brought back soon.”

Yim, who was initially signed to a WWE developmental contract in 2018 after a strong performance at the Mae Young Classic, was released by the company last year as a result of “budget cuts.”

She was pushed to the RAW roster after her tenure on the NXT brand came to an end so she could join the Retribution stable under the name Reckoning. Yim was moved to the SmackDown brand after the group broke up, but she was rarely used.

Recently, Yim praised Triple H for genuinely caring about the welfare of his athletes.