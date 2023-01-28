Another Former WWE Star Rumored to Make a Comeback at the Royal Rumble

As PWMania.com previously reported, there are a lot of big names in San Antonio this weekend. Some are there for non-WWE appearances, while others are there in preparation for tonight’s Royal Rumble PLE.

Nia Jax has been mentioned as a possible surprise entrant for tonight. According to PWInsider, several people backstage expect Jax to return in the women’s Rumble match tonight. That has not been confirmed, but it appears to be the word going round.

WWE released Jax in 2021, and she later stated that it was due to her refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The former Raw Women’s Champion hasn’t done much in wrestling since her release, and she recently dismissed the idea of returning. When a fan asked if she would wrestle again, she responded with a meme that said, “Sorry, Wrong Number.”

Of course, no one expects her to confirm anything if she’s returning unexpectedly.

