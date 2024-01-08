Another Former WWE Star Set For TNA Wrestling Hard To Kill PPV

TNA Wrestling’s 2024 rebranding begins with the Hard To Kill PPV event on January 13th. As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE stars The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake) will make their TNA debuts at the event.

In addition to Gibson and Drake, former WWE star AJ Francis aka Top Dolla has announced that he will be a part of Hard to Kill. Francis announced in a video posted to his Twitter/X account that he will debut his new music video “WE OUT$IDE” with DJ Whoo Kid at the event. When asked by a fan if he would wrestle in TNA, Francis replied, “If the bag is right.”