Another Former WWE Star Signs A Legends Contract With The Company

According to PWInsider.com, former WWE star Armando Alejandro Estrada has signed a legends contract with the company.

Estrada initially signed a contract with the company back in 2004 and has worked as the on-screen manager of the late great Umaga. Estrada was eventually split from Umaga in 2007 and he written off TV before returning that summer as the General Manager of WWE’s revamped version of ECW.

Estrada then left WWE in 2008 and returned for a short two-year run from 2010 to 2012. Estrada then retired in 2013, but returned in 2019 on the independent circuit as Jacob Fatu’s manager.