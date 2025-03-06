Another Former WWE Tag-Team Expected For 2025 Class Of WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE has only confirmed that Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Michelle McCool will be getting inducted as part of the WWE Hall of Fame 2025 class as of this writing, however some new legends are rumored to join them.

Wrestle Votes is reporting that former WWE Tag-Team Champions The Natural Disasters (Earthquake & Typhoon) will be getting inducted as part of the 2025 class during the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Las Vegas, NV. this coming April.

As previously reported, former WWE tag-team Demolition has also been rumored for a WWE Hall of Fame induction, although whether or not they will be included in the 2025 class remains to be seen, as the company generally inducts only one tag-team per year.