Another Independent Talent Added To The “WWE ID” Program

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has officially launched its “WWE ID” program. This program will involve several pro wrestling schools and eventually give talents a path to join the company.

During this past Friday night’s episode of SmackDown, Jordan Oasis was announced as the latest recruit to be added to the new “WWE ID” program. Jordan, who comes from Future Stars Of Wrestling (FSW), has competed for AEW, DEFY Wrestling, MPW and the NJPW Academy Showcase, among others.

Previously revealed are “The Real Life Action Figure” It’s GAL from Wrestling Open, Zayda Steel from Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), “Cold Brew” Cappuccino Jones from This is Wrestling, Bryce Donovan from Wrestling Open, “Cartwheel” Jack Summit from GCW, “The Petite Powerhouse” Zara Zakher from MPW, Aaron Rourke and Brad Baylor from Beyond Wrestling, Jackson Drake from Fire Star Pro Wrestling, Zoe Sager from Love Pro Wrestling, Ricky Smokes from Chaotic Wrestling, Kylie Rae from Free-Lance Wrestling, “The Problem” Aaron Roberts from Memphis Wrestling, Freedom Ramsey from City Championship Wrestling, Aaron Rourke from Beyond Wrestling and Sean Legacy from Pro Wrestling Revolution / Pro Wrestling NOAH tryout.