Another Integral Figure Reportedly Returning to WWE

According to reports, Ryan Katz will return to WWE.

Katz is expected to return to work for the company, if he hasn’t already, according to Fightful Select, who also notes that WWE has expressed interest in bringing Katz back into the fold.

Katz was one of the staff members from WWE NXT who were let go in January of this year. Prior to that, he contributed significantly to the NXT creative team for almost seven years. According to recent reports, he has maintained close relationships with several NXT employees. There were rumors in July that Katz might have already returned to WWE, but even if he hadn’t, WWE was still reportedly interested.

WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James is returning to the company in an executive capacity, as PWMania.com reported earlier today. Katz and James were coworkers in NXT, and since leaving WWE, the two have co-hosted the “Oh… You Didn’t Know” podcast.

Katz recalled in a post-release statement issued in January how he was brought in as the first WWE Performance Center employee to be a protege and apprentice to the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes.

Katz had contributed significantly to the creation of many NXT creative character vignettes. After Rhodes passed away, he continued to teach promo classes, and he is credited with helping many wrestlers develop their characters. He had previously worked as GQ Money for TNA, MTV’s Wrestling Society X, and other promotions before joining WWE in 2015.