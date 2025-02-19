Another Major Match Reportedly Planned For WrestleMania 41

Another major match is reportedly planned for WrestleMania 41, which takes place on April 19 and 20, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

According to WrestleVotes on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WWE is moving forward with Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa for the event, after months of building tension between the two stars on TV.

“There’s a lot going on there. You know, I don’t know what everybody’s plans are of Roman and Jimmy [Uso] and The Rock, but I do know they’re gearing up towards Jacob vs. Solo. So, you know, after months of speculation that Solo is going to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, they shift that to Jacob Fatu, and we’ll see how it plays out. But I do believe that’s the direction.”

With WWE continuing to plant the seeds for this high-stakes Samoan showdown, fans can expect the tension to escalate in the coming weeks as the road to WrestleMania 41 intensifies.