Another Match Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE RAW

You can officially pencil in another match for next week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show.
During the always entertaining Raw After WrestleMania show on Monday night, a pair of high-profile matches were announced for next week’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program.
It was announced during the show that Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan earned a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships held by Becky Lynch and Lita with a win over Damage CTRL duo Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai in an eliminator bout.
The WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship match was made official for the April 10, 2023 episode of Monday Night Raw.
Additionally, WWE has confirmed a singles match, with WrestleMania Goes Hollywood co-host The Miz squaring off against “The Original Bro” Riddle, who made his long-awaited return on the Raw After WrestleMania show to surprise and attack “The Most Must-See WWE Superstar.”
Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Monday night on 4/10 at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw@YaOnlyLivvOnce & @RaquelWWE challenge WWE Women's Tag Team Champions @BeckyLynchWWE & @AmyDumas! pic.twitter.com/E5tEj5xQLf
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2023
The returning @SuperKingofBros takes on @mikethemiz next week on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/qKF5TV7XLk
— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2023