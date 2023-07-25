Another Match Made Official For Tonight’s WWE NXT

You can officially pencil in a new singles match for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT.

Ahead of tonight’s Great American Bash 2023 “go-home” edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network, a new singles match pitting Javier Bernal one-on-one against Von Wagner has been announced for the show.

Check out the announcement below, and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.