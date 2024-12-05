Another Match Set For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special will take place on December 14, 2024, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, with four matches already announced.

The main event at WWE Saturday Night Main Event has yet to be announced, but Cody Rhodes is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens. Also on the card are World Heavyweight Champion Gunther defending against Finn Balor, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defending against IYO SKY, and the Tournament Final for the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Championship.

The most recent episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon stated that a fifth match is set. However, the participants were not revealed.

“So speaking of Saturday Night’s Main Event, we are hearing as of now to expect five advertised matches for the upcoming show. We are at four. We expect another one to be announced sometime this week, with Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens as the headliner. NBC is also expected to heavily push this show throughout their programming, including on Sunday Night Football, as we head towards December 14. So TC, as the card shapes up right now, we have two world title matches, two women’s title matches. Expect a fifth and then some for next Saturday night.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)