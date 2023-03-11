Another Musical Performance For WWE WrestleMania 39 Confirmed

Jimmie Allen is set to perform “America the Beautiful” to kick off WWE’s WrestleMania 39 on Night 2.

WWE has announced that the country music singer will kick off WrestleMania Sunday with a live performance of “America the Beautiful” at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Allen was named New Artist of the Year by the Country Music Association in 2021. He competed on the same season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars as The Miz, and later appeared as a guest mentor on season 20 of American Idol.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced on this week’s RAW that singer Becky G will perform “America the Beautiful” on Night 1. Becky G was nominated for and won the People’s Choice Award for Latin Artist of the Year in 2019, 2020, and 2022. She also won the American Music Award for Favorite Latin Female Artist in 2020 and 2021, and was nominated again in 2022.

WWE WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

The following is the current announced card, as well as some rumored matches:

Host: The Miz

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus or Drew McIntyre [or both] vs. GUNTHER (c)

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (Night 1)

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be Hell In a Cell with The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

RUMORED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unconfirmed as of this writing.