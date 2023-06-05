Another New Match Set For This Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Lineup

You can officially pencil in a new match for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

WWE has announced that Blair Davenport will compete in her first match since being revealed as the mystery attacker in the NXT Women’s division, as she goes one-on-one against Dani Palmer on Tuesday night’s show.

With that now known, featured below is the updated officially advertised lineup heading into next week’s show.

WWE NXT PREVIEW (6/6/2023)

* Blair Davenport vs. Dani Palmer* Ilja Dragunov returns* Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp* Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy* Ava Raine & The Dyad vs. Ivy Nile & The Creed Brothers* Battle Royal to determine a new #1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship

