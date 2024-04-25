Another NFL Team Tried To Host WWE SummerSlam 2024 At Their Stadium

Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio will host this year’s SummerSlam premium live event on August 3, as confirmed by WWE. This is the NFL team’s home. However, another team attempted to bring it to their city.

WWE announced the date and location on March 12th, with WWE United States Champion and Cleveland native Logan Paul informing listeners via his podcast. There have been no matches announced for the event.

According to Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Alutto, the NFL’s Cincinnati Bengals requested that the event be held at Paycor Stadium, the team’s home. However, WWE never called them back.

Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Alutto said the Bengals made an effort for Paycor Stadium to host WWE SummerSlam, which ended up going to Cleveland instead. Alutto: "They did reach out several times. They said they didn’t call back." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) April 24, 2024

Here is the confirmed WWE PLE schedule thus far for this year:

Saturday, May 4, 2024: WWE Backlash France – LDLC Arena in Lyon-Decines, France

Saturday, May 26, 2024: WWE King & Queen Of The Ring – Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Sunday, June 9, 2024: NXT Battleground at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada

Saturday, June 15, 2024: WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland – OVO Hydro Glasgow in Glasgow, Scotland

Saturday, July 6, 2024: WWE Money in the Bank – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sunday, July 7, 2024: WWE NXT Heatwave – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Saturday, August 3, 2024: WWE SummerSlam – Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH

Saturday, August 31, 2024: WWE Bash in Berlin – Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany