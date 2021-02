Another Non-Title Match Announced For NXT

NXT GM William Regal is rewarding Zoey Stark for her singles debut win over Valentina Feroz last week. It’s been announced that Stark will face NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai in a non-title match tomorrow night.

Here is the updated line up for tomorrow night-

-Zoey Stark vs. Women’s Champion Io Shirai (Non-Title)

-Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Drake Maverick & Killian Dain

-Dexter Lumis vs. North American Champion Johnny Gargano (Non-Title)

-Karrion Kross vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar (Non-Title No DQ Match, Escobar To Be Suspended/Stripped If He No-Shows)

-Adam Cole has vowed to explain his recent actions