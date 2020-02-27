Another NXT Cage Match Announced For Next Week

A second Steel Cage match has been announced for next Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

Tonight’s NXT episode saw The Velveteen Dream ask NXT General Manager William Regal to put him in the Steel Cage with Roderick Strong next week. Strong later agreed and Regal made the match official.

WWE previously announced Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai in a Steel Cage match for next Wednesday.

Below are the two graphics for next week’s Steel Cage matches on NXT: