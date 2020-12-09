Another NXT Match Confirmed For Tonight

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Ember Moon has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode.This match was made after Gonzalez got the pin for Team Candice LeRae against Team Shotzi Blackheart at “Takeover: WarGames 2020” this past Sunday. Moon was on Team Blackheart, but NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai took the pin from Gonzalez.

Gonzalez vs. Moon will be tonight’s main event.

Stay tuned for live NXT coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* NXT Champion Finn Balor opens the show

* A look at the “Casualties of WarGames” segment

* Cameron Grimes vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez in the main event