As previously noted, there are additional NXT call-ups planned for the WWE main roster in addition to Matt Riddle. According to Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk.com, Dominik Dijakovic is expected to debut on either RAW or Smackdown in the near future.

Dijakovic’s last match was on the May 6th (taped April 29th) edition of NXT in a losing effort to Johnny Gargano. Dangoor noted that “the current belief is that Dijakovic has done all that there is for him to do in NXT.”