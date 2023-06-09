Another Return Announced For Impact Against All Odds, Match Moved To Pre-Show, Updated Line-Up

Nevaeh will make her Impact Wrestling debut at Against All Odds.

The Countdown To Against All Odds pre-show will feature Nevaeh vs. Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King.

Nevaeh is married to Jake Crist, who returned to Impact recently to join Sami Callihan in his feud with The Design. Since they were teenagers, Nevaeh and Crist have been together. On the April 15, 2021 edition of Before The Impact, Nevaeh was defeated by Havok. She was Havok’s tag team partner, but she is now feuding with King and her partner, Taylor Wilde. Nevaeh has only worked a few indie matches since leaving Impact in 2021, including her AEW debut, a dark match loss to Hikaru Shida at the September 8, 2021 TV tapings.

On a related note, the pre-show for Dirty Dango vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry has been moved to the Countdown To Against All Odds.

The 2023 Impact Against All Odds pay-per-view event is set to take place tomorrow, Friday, June 9th, at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fairgrounds in Columbus, Ohio. The Countdown To Against All Odds pre-show will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be available for free on YouTube, FITE, and Impact Plus. The main card will begin at 8 p.m. on Impact Plus, FITE, and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members.

The updated card is as follows:

Impact World Title Match

Alex Shelley vs. Steve Maclin (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Good Hands (John Skyler, Jason Hotch) vs. ABC (Ace Austin, Chris Bey) (c)

Dog Collar Match

Killer Kelly vs. Masha Slamovich

Ohio Street Fight

OVE (Sami Callihan, Madman Fulton, Jake Crist) vs. The Design (Deaner, Angels, Kon)

8-4-1 Match

Nick Aldis, Rich Swann, Mike Bailey, Moose, Jonathan Gresham, Heath, PCO, Impact Hall of Famer Bully Ray

Starts as eight-man tag team match with Bully, Gresham, Heath and Aldis vs. Moose, Bailey, Swann and PCO; Winning team then competes in a Fatal 4 Way; Winner will be named #1 contender to the Impact World Title at Slammiversary.

Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo and Trinity vs. Savannah Evans and Gisele Shaw

Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards

Countdown To Against All Odds: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Dirty Dango vs. Joe Hendry (c)

Countdown To Against All Odds Match

Knockouts World Tag Team Champion KiLynn King vs. Nevaeh