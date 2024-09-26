Another Singles Match Announced For Next Month’s MLW Slaughterhouse TV Taping

MLW (Major League Wrestling) recently announced that former WWE star Matt Riddle will battle Minoru Suzuki in a singles match at the Fusion TV taping portion of their Slaughterhouse event on Friday, October 4 at the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Previously announced for the show is an MLW World Tag Team Championship Match between MLW World Tag Team Champions CONTRA Unit (Minoru Suzuki and Ikuro Kwon) vs. BOMAYE Fight Club (Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas), MLW National Openweight Champion Bad Dude Tito Escondido defending his title against Matthew Justice, AKIRA taking on Mads Krule Krugger in a Weapons Of Mass Destruction Match, MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima defending his title against Ultimo Guerrero, Donovan Dijak facing Trevor Lee in a singles match and Trevor Lee’s debut with the company.

Riddle vs. Suzuki signed for St Pete on Oct 4

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Matt Riddle vs. Minoru Suzuki at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW Slaughterhouse, from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, October 4 presented live on YouTube.

Matt Riddle, the #1 ranked fighter in MLW, takes on the legendary Minoru Suzuki. This highly anticipated clash, filmed exclusively for beIN SPORTS, comes on the heels of Riddle’s heroic actions at MLW FIGHTLAND, where he came to the aid of MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima, thwarting CONTRA Unit’s attempt to destroy the champion.

In response, CONTRA Unit has vowed retribution, issuing a challenge to Riddle. They’ve called on their fierce crusader, Minoru Suzuki, to cripple the “King of Bros.”

Known for his storied background in New Japan and Pancrase, Suzuki brings a fearsome MMA pedigree (29-19-0) to the fight. Meanwhile, Riddle (10-3 in UFC), also a former MMA standout, stands at the top of MLW’s rankings, with a guaranteed title shot on the horizon. But first, he must face Suzuki, one half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions, in what promises to be a brutal encounter.

Riddle appears to have aligned with Kojima, AKIRA, and other MLW fighters in a mission to dismantle CONTRA Unit before his inevitable title showdown. But with Suzuki’s ruthless tactics and unrelenting aggression, will the King of Wrestling put an end to Riddle’s championship dreams? Or will the King of Bros prove that his reign in MLW is just beginning?

Don’t miss this historic battle between two world-class fighters when it airs on beIN SPORTS – an unmissable encounter between two of the most dangerous fighters in the world today.

Get your tickets now at http://www.MLWTampa.com and see it go down Friday, October 4 in St. Petersburg, FL.