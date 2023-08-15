Another Situation Reportedly Happened Between CM Punk And Ryan Nemeth

On the night of CM Punk’s AEW return at a June Collision event, Punk reportedly took issue with a tweet sent out by Ryan Nemeth, which allegedly led to an intense backstage confrontation between them.

Nemeth was brought in by AEW for last Saturday’s Collision, but he was told he wasn’t needed, and a flight was scheduled for him to fly home once he arrived at the arena. This has been blamed on Punk. Other stars have been sent home from Collision events with the internal belief that Punk is to blame.

Punk allegedly cornered Nemeth at the AEW Dynamite on June 21st, asking if they should handle things outside.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer mentioned a separate incident involving Punk and Nemeth.

Alvarez: “Voices of Wrestling stated, quote, ‘Punk himself told a flagship source I 100% am the reason Nemeth and Christopher Daniels were sent home.'”

Meltzer: “Yeah, I know that people I know people close who did say that about did not have tried to claim that’s not the case with Nemeth.”

Alvarez: “That allegedly is a quote from Punk. They’re claiming that CM Punk said I am 100% responsible for something now.

Meltzer: “So something happened with Punk and Nemeth again, not just the first thing that happened on June 21st, but something else must have happened. And I don’t know all the details of what happened. But yeah, I mean, he was the catalyst of it. And I think that that’s but again, and the Matt Hardy thing, I can only say that people very close to that situation believe that he was the catalyst for Matt Hardy. And it’s also been denied that he was the catalyst for Matt Hardy. So, Matt Hardy, I’ll say that people who were kicked out believe the reason they were kicked out is different from those who were alleged to kick them out, who claimed no responsibility, except for the Daniels and the Ryan Nemeth.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)