Another State Looking To Resume Pro Wrestling Events

In addition to Florida seemingly allowing fans to attend pro-wrestling events again starting next week, Oklahoma is in the process of resuming sporting events in the state as well. The official website for Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt noted the following in a press release:

“Starting on May 1, restaurant dining rooms, movie theaters, gyms and sporting venues can re-open statewide if they adhere to strict social distancing and sanitation protocols.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Stitt wants to resume pro-wrestling, MMA, and boxing events as a way to generate revenue. Meltzer wrote the following:

“The idea seems to be from a political perspective is that there will be far less scrutiny bringing sports that the media won’t care about, and moreso, that have no unions so there won’t be the same level of pressure from the outside on safety standards.”