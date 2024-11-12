Another Talent Added To The New WWE ID Program

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has officially launched its “WWE ID” program. This program will involve several pro wrestling schools and give talents a path to join the company eventually.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T revealed during this past Sunday’s Reality of Wrestling event that another talent has been added to the company’s “WWE ID” program and that talent is Ice Williams, who in addition to working for ROH, has also competed for Future Stars of Wrestling, West Coast Pro Wrestling, ROH and AEW.

Previously revealed were “The Real Life Action Figure” It’s GAL from Wrestling Open, Zayda Steel from Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), “Cold Brew” Cappuccino Jones from This is Wrestling, Bryce Donovan from Wrestling Open, “Cartwheel” Jack Summit from GCW, “The Petite Powerhouse” Zara Zakher from MPW and Sean Legacy from Pro Wrestling Revolution / Pro Wrestling NOAH tryout.