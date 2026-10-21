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Another Talent Leaves WWE ID As Jimmy House Confirms Departure

By
James Hetfield
-
Jimmy House
Jimmy House | WWE

According to Fightful Select, Jimmy House is the latest talent to exit WWE’s ID program. He confirmed his release from WWE in a statement on Tuesday.

House spoke highly of his experiences in the program, noting that he learned a great deal, particularly from Sean “X-Pac” Waltman. He also mentioned that Gabe Sapolsky’s guidance and advice played a significant role in his signing.

House had signed an ID contract in March and worked under the name CJ Valor with EVOLVE. He announced last month that he would be returning to his independent wrestling name.

He joins other recent departures from the WWE ID system, including Laynie Luck, Marcus Mathers, Cappuccino Jones, and more.

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