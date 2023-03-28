Another Title Match Added To ROH Supercard Of Honor, Updated Line-Up For Friday

At Supercard of Honor, the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles will be on the line.

World Six-Man Tag Team Champions ROH has announced At the pay-per-view, The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Kaun) will defend their titles against AR Fox, Blake Christian, and Metalik.

The Embassy have held the titles since December 10, when they defeated Dalton Castle and The Boys in the ROH Final Battle. To earn the title shot, Fox, Christian, and Metalik recently defeated Ari Daivari, Jeeves Kay, and Slim J on ROH TV.

The 2023 ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view will take place this Friday, March 31 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The updated card is as follows:

ROH World Title Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Mark Briscoe vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for the Vacant ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dralistico)

ROH Pure Title Match

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Wheeler Yuta (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

AR Fox, Blake Christian and Metalik vs. The Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, Kaun) (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

TBA vs. Athena (c)

Challenger may be Yuka Sakazaki.

AAA Mega Title Match

Komander vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (c)