Another Title Match Confirmed for Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0, Updated Line-up

A third title match for this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 has been confirmed.

Carmelo Hayes, the NXT North American Champion, celebrated his 28th birthday on Monday and announced that the celebration will continue with an Open Challenge for the championship on tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode.

“Gonna continue to celebrate my birthday on NXT TV tomorrow the best way I know how, collecting another W. North American Championship Open Challenge otw… [eyes emoji] #WWENXT #WWERaw,” he wrote.

After defeating Cameron Grimes at In Your House on June 4, this will be Hayes’ third TV championship defense. He won the match against Grayson Waller at the Great American Bash on July 5 after winning the match against Tony D’Angelo on the NXT episode on June 14.

Here is the updated line-up for tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode, along with Hayes’ full tweet:

* Commercial-free Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the vacant NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction vs. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley representing The Diamond Mine vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

* Heatwave Summit for JD McDonagh vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker at Heatwave on Saturday, August 16

* NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Sarray in a non-title match

* Wendy Choo vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Lash Legend vs. Alba Fyre

* Falls Count Anywhere: Von Wagner vs. Solo Sikoa

* The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) reveal what’s next

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers defend against Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

* NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defends in an Open Challenge