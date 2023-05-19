Another Title Match Made Official For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite (5/24/2023)

You can officially pencil in a new championship match for next week’s AEW Dynamite show.

During this week’s AEW Rampage episode, Kyle Fletcher was featured in a video package segment that showed footage of his recent backstage attack of Orange Cassidy.

The video package would feature the Aussie Open member challenging Orange Cassidy to a showdown for the AEW International Championship in a one-on-one match that was later confirmed for next week’s AEW Dynamite show.

With that now known, featured below is the updated lineup for the show.

AEW DYNAMITE (5/24/2023)

* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Lucha Bros (ROH Tag Titles)* Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle Fletcher (AEW International Title)

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.