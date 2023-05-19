Another Title Match Made Official For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite (5/24/2023)

You can officially pencil in a new championship match for next week’s AEW Dynamite show.
During this week’s AEW Rampage episode, Kyle Fletcher was featured in a video package segment that showed footage of his recent backstage attack of Orange Cassidy.
The video package would feature the Aussie Open member challenging Orange Cassidy to a showdown for the AEW International Championship in a one-on-one match that was later confirmed for next week’s AEW Dynamite show.
With that now known, featured below is the updated lineup for the show.
AEW DYNAMITE (5/24/2023)* Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Lucha Bros (ROH Tag Titles)
* Orange Cassidy vs. Kyle Fletcher (AEW International Title)
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 19, 2023