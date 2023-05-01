Another Title Match Revealed For Impact Under Siege, Updated Line-Up

At Impact Wrestling’s upcoming Under Siege pay-per-view, the X-Division Title will be on the line.

Trey Miguel, the X-Division Champion, will defend his title against Chris Sabin at Under Siege. This will be the two’s first-ever singles match.

In a Triple Threat at Rebellion last month, Miguel retained his title over Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham, but in the post-Rebellion edition of Impact, Sabin pinned Miguel as The Motor City Machine Guns and Kushida defeated Miguel, Gresham, and Bailey in six-man action. The Sabin vs. Miguel rivalry will be played out in the coming weeks.

The 2023 Impact Under Siege event will take place from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada on Friday, May 26. The show will air live on FITE TV, Impact Plus, and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders.

The updated card is as follows:

Impact World Title Match

PCO vs. Steve Maclin (c)

Last Chance Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

If Grace loses, she can no longer challenge for the title as long as Purrazzo is champion.

Impact X-Division Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, Purrazzo opened up about wanting to change women’s wrestling, her time in Impact Wrestling so far, including becoming a three-time Knockouts Champion. She also talked about which match has been years in the making and much more.

You can check out the complete interview below: