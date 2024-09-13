Another TNA Wrestling Star Confirms Exit From The Company

TNA Wrestling star Sam Leterna took to her official Twitter (X) account and revealed that her time with the company is nearly coming to an end. Leterna also expressed her heartfelt gratitude for every person she worked with and said she is excited about her future in the business.

Leterna wrote, “As I wrap up this chapter with TNA, I want to express my heartfelt thanks for the incredible experiences and the wonderful team I’ve had the pleasure of working with. The growth and lessons I’ve learned there have been truly remarkable. I’m thrilled about the new projects on the horizon, and I can’t wait to reveal what’s next. Your support has meant the world to me. Stay tuned.”

You can check out Leterna’s post below.