According to PWInsider.com, Jason Robinson, WWE’s lead Production Designer, was recently let go from the company. Robinson was with WWE for 23 years and was a major factor in how the company’s broadcast looked and felt.

It was also mentioned on the report that Robinson finished with the company either just before or after Bash in Berlin this past Saturday.

There’s no word yet on the reason Robinson was let go from the WWE, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.