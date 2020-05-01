Another Top WWE Executive Sells Stock, John Cena Celebrates World Wish Day, WWE Network

– A new compilation has been added to the WWE Network. This one looks at the best SmackDown matches of the last decade.

– As PWMania.com previously reported, Kevin Dunn sold 33,000 shares of WWE stock at an average of $45.46. Also, WWE executive Bradley Blum sold 16,358 shares at an average of $45.32.

– John Cena tweeted the following, celebrating World Wish Day 2020. He said,

“I’ve had the honor of granting more than 650 Wishes and counting. Today is a day to celebrate @MakeAWish and their incredible milestone of 40 years of granting wishes. #WorldWishDay”