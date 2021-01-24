Another Update On Mick Foley’s Battle With Covid-19

In a video published to his Twitter account, Mick Foley provided another update on his battle with Covid-19:

“First of all, here are my symptoms. I can’t sleep. I never slept well, but here it is, 5 am. The brain fog, right? You feel like you can’t think clearly, you’re easily fatigued, and perhaps worst of all, the loss of strength.”

“So I wanna warn you, or urge you to look out for each other, and believe me, you don’t wanna catch this. It sucks, look out for each other, stay safe and we’ll all have a nice day, yeah.”